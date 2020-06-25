Howard Nethington

After retiring Bruce served on several boards. For eight years he served on the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City, chairing the committee for six of those eight years. It was there that he was known for his even-handed way of dealing with the issues, earning the respect of all who knew him. His hobbies were many and varied. An avid runner and walker, he not only ran in the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco twice, but with a good friend also walked the entire length of the Katy Trail. Love of reading, fly fishing, travel and good food and wine were some of his other interests. Bruce was known for his quick wit and storytelling as his many friends will attest to. However his very favorite activity was spending time with his three grandsons.