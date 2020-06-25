Howard Nethington

Howard Bruce Nethington
Kirkwood – Howard Bruce Nethington, 78, passed away June 18, 2020, after a long illness.
Bruce was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Howard and Alberta (nee Foreman) Nethington. He received his BS from Southeast Missouri University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. After teaching in the Parkway School District for two years Howard joined Laclede Steel Company in 1967 retiring in 1998 as Vice President of Human Resources.
After retiring Bruce served on several boards. For eight years he served on the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City, chairing the committee for six of those eight years. It was there that he was known for his even-handed way of dealing with the issues, earning the respect of all who knew him. His hobbies were many and varied. An avid runner and walker, he not only ran in the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco twice, but with a good friend also walked the entire length of the Katy Trail. Love of reading, fly fishing, travel and good food and wine were some of his other interests. Bruce was known for his quick wit and storytelling as his many friends will attest to. However his very favorite activity was spending time with his three grandsons.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann; his daughter, Liz (Joe) Agnello; his three grandsons, Drew, Jack, and Peter; and his sister, Nancy Cooper as well as five nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.