Howard Nethington

Kirkwood – Howard Bruce Nethington, 78, passed away June 18, 2020, after a long illness.

Bruce was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to the late Howard and Alberta (nee Foreman) Nethington. He received his BS from Southeast Missouri University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. After teaching in the Parkway School District for two years Howard joined Laclede Steel Company in 1967 retiring in 1998 as Vice President of Human Resources.

After retiring Bruce served on several boards. For eight years he served on the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee in Jefferson City, chairing the committee for six of those eight years. It was there that he was known for his even-handed way of dealing with the issues, earning the respect of all who knew him. His hobbies were many and varied. An avid runner and walker, he not only ran in the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco twice, but with a good friend also walked the entire length of the Katy Trail. Love of reading, fly fishing, travel and good food and wine were some of his other interests. Bruce was known for his quick wit and storytelling as his many friends will attest to. However his very favorite activity was spending time with his three grandsons.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann; his daughter, Liz (Joe) Agnello; his three grandsons, Drew, Jack, and Peter; and his sister, Nancy Cooper as well as five nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com.

