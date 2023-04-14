Howard Ray Inman
PARK HILLS – Howard Ray Inman, beloved father, husband, and friend, passed away peacefully March 30, 2023, in Park Hills. He was born in rural Butler County November 2, 1930, to Clyde and Eunice Inman.
Howard worked in the Missouri public school system for 33 years, first teaching in a rural one-room schoolhouse and finishing his career in the De Soto Public Schools as its Coordinator of Transportation.
Howard was a loving husband to his wife Candy and a devoted father to his children Douglas (Tammy) Inman, Mathew (Kim) Inman, and Andrew (Abby) Inman. Grandfather to Tara, Jason, Kyle, Callahan, Alex, and Alyssa. He was proud of all their accomplishments and cherished their time together.
Howard was preceded in death by his twin brother Donald Inman and his sister Betty Inman. Still, their memories and the love they shared will continue to live on through his surviving siblings, Mary (Chuck) Burris, Ruth Ann Knodell, Hughey (Sue) Inman, and Dewey (Jamie) Inman.
2023, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the Park Hills Senior Center or 1st United Methodist Church Festusrystal City Food Pantry.
