FARMINGTON – Howard “Wayne” Hahn, 78, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born October 15, 1944, in Bonne Terre to the late Lloyd and Katherine (Winch) Hahn. Wayne was an auto mechanic for 40 years and a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the Knob Lick Church of God and long-time member of the Knob Lick Cemetery Board.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his nine siblings, Carl, Gerald, Clarence, Harold and Paul Hahn, Eula McFarland, Glenda McGinley, Thelma Blake and Hilda Braun.
On September 4, 1965, he married his loving wife, Ruth Ann (Chamberlain) Hahn, who survives. Wayne is also survived by two sons, Dean Hahn and wife Angie of Sullivan, Missouri, and Douglas Hahn; four granddaughters, Kelsey (Peter) Yanagisawa of Houston, Texas, Kaitlyn (Nick) Musterman of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Samantha Pellegrino of Sullivan, Missouri and Libby Hahn of Farmington; one great-grandson, Ethan Musterman.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Gary Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or The United Brain Association for TBI Research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
