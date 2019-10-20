{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Ian Jacob Alexander Rasnic, 21, of Park Hills was born November 5, 1997, and passed away October 19, 2019, near Desloge. Ian was a North County graduate and UNITEC student and was working as an apprentice electrician. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Terry (Cub) Rasnic.

Ian is survived by his mother, Tera Halter; father Chad Rasnic; sisters, Emily Joy Anne Rasnic, and Abigale Joy Anne Rasnic; brother, Eli Jacob Alexander Rasnic; maternal grandparents, Butch (Albert) and Pam Halter; fraternal grandmother, Judy Rasnic; and numerous cousins aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. For complete obituary go to czboyer.com.

