DESLOGE -- Anna Belle Lawson, 90, of Frankclay, passed away November 21, 2018. She was born in Bismarck, December 4, 1927, to the late Ralph and Edna Lorraine (Cox) Cunningham. Anna Belle was also preceded by her husband of 63 years, Curtiss Eugean Lawson; siblings, Lillian Lorraine Cunningham – in infancy, Richard Phillip Cunningham – in infancy, Opal Mae (Cunningham) Prachter, Nada Jean Jenkins, James Ralph Cunningham, and William Alfred Cunningham; half-brother, Clarence Cunningham; son in-law, Steve Yount; father and mother in-law, Arthur and Blanche Lawson.
She is survived by her children, Linda Belle (Mrs. Michael) Hulsey, Connie Jean (Mrs. Steve) Yount, and Deborah Sue Lawson; five grandchildren, Shelly (Lon) Blair, Denise (Jimmy) Holdman, Kyle (Anna) Yount, Caley (Bo) Cooper, Christa (Michael) Huddleston; five great-grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Sadler, Lauren Sadler, Wyatt Holdman, Alex Yount, and Kourtney Yount; three great-great-grandchildren, Sadie, Easton, and Hallie Sadler; four sisters, Nellie Leona (Polly) Cunningham, Betty Lou Cunningham Boettcher, Esther Louise Cunningham Thurmond and Carolyn Jo Cunningham Wells; special sister in-law, Billie Denton; grandson-in-law, Jeffrey Sadler; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.