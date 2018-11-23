Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Anna Belle Lawson, 90, of Frankclay, passed away November 21, 2018. She was born in Bismarck, December 4, 1927, to the late Ralph and Edna Lorraine (Cox) Cunningham. Anna Belle was also preceded by her husband of 63 years, Curtiss Eugean Lawson; siblings, Lillian Lorraine Cunningham – in infancy, Richard Phillip Cunningham – in infancy, Opal Mae (Cunningham) Prachter, Nada Jean Jenkins, James Ralph Cunningham, and William Alfred Cunningham; half-brother, Clarence Cunningham; son in-law, Steve Yount; father and mother in-law, Arthur and Blanche Lawson.

She is survived by her children, Linda Belle (Mrs. Michael) Hulsey, Connie Jean (Mrs. Steve) Yount, and Deborah Sue Lawson; five grandchildren, Shelly (Lon) Blair, Denise (Jimmy) Holdman, Kyle (Anna) Yount, Caley (Bo) Cooper, Christa (Michael) Huddleston; five great-grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Sadler, Lauren Sadler, Wyatt Holdman, Alex Yount, and Kourtney Yount; three great-great-grandchildren, Sadie, Easton, and Hallie Sadler; four sisters, Nellie Leona (Polly) Cunningham, Betty Lou Cunningham Boettcher, Esther Louise Cunningham Thurmond and Carolyn Jo Cunningham Wells; special sister in-law, Billie Denton; grandson-in-law, Jeffrey Sadler; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

the life of: Ida Anna Belle (Cunningham) Lawson
