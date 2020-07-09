× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ida (Brewer) Cosby

PARK HILLS – Ida Dora (Brewer) Cosby passed away July 8, 2020 in Farmington at the age of 87 years. She was born September 21, 1932, in Lesterville to the late John and Millie (Vance) Brewer. Also preceded in death by her son, James Cosby.

Ida is survived by her sons, Bob (Gwyn) Cosby and Roger Cosby; daughter, Shirley ‘Doreen' (Mike) Massey; brother, Jim Brewer; sister, Lena Mae (Bob) Helms; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; her Camelot Nursing Home family and wonderful staff of Serenity Hospice. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Allison officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery.

