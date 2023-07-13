Jean Hollis

FARMINGTON – Imogene “Jean” Hollis, 78, of Farmington passed away July 11, 2023, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born September 11, 1944, in Transylvania, Louisiana, to the late Wright and Lois (Ray) Graves. Jean was a member of Sunnyview Church of Christ in Farmington. She was always doing something outlandish. She loved to crochet and hated to cook. Jean loved her grandchildren and lived vicariously through them. She always wanted to be “a part of the team” during any competition.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Russell Hollis, Jr.; two brothers, Boyett Graves and Frankie Graves; two sisters, Jo Moore and Della Graves.

Jean is survived by her three children, Donald Hollis and wife Sheila, Tonya Deidiker and husband Russell, Max W. Hollis and wife Jackie; seven grandchildren, Trenton, Allison, Kyle, Keriann, Jacob, Matthew, Rachel; one great-grandson, Adam; one sister, Connie Moody and husband Ted.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens.