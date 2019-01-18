Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Imogene Marklin, 77, of Farmington, passed away January 17, 2019. She was born February 7, 1941, in Cedar Hill, to the late Orville Thomas and Ruby (Conway) Bell. Imogene was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marklin and one sister Burnis LeBeau.

Imogene is survived by three daughters, Regena (Bill) Buehler, Carla (Rodney) Reed, and Sheree (Micheal) Warden; eight grandchildren, Billy Buehler, Amanda Reed, Jessica Buehler, Austin Reed, Andrew Reed, Sierrah Kopplin, Ethan Warden, Blake Warden; and her companion, Jerry Ruby; many nephews, nieces and bingo friends also survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, January 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Mike Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart, Missouri. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Imogene Marklin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments