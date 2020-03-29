Infant, Samuel Vaughn
Infant, Samuel Vaughn

BONNE TERRE – Infant, Samuel Vaughn, graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Whitener Cemetery near Marquand. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Infant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

