Try 1 month for 99¢
Iona June Jarrett

Jarrett

FREDERICKTOWN -- Iona June Jarrett was born June 21, 1937, at Womack, Missouri, the daughter of Frederick and Marie Irene (Dalton) Steffan and passed away February 19, 2019, at Community Manor in Farmington at the age of 81 years.

Iona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marion E. “Joe” Jarrett whom she married on August 20, 1955 at Womack, Missouri. Grandson Joshua Phillip Jarrett, son Lindell Edward Jarrett and grandson James Edward Jarrett.

She is survived by one son, Darrell (Jacque) Jarrett of Womack; two daughters, Kathryn (Jeff) Barron of Womack, and Diane (Kevin) Gissell of Beavercreek, Oregon; one brother, Bill (Mildred) Steffan of Womack, and two sisters Naomi Cartee, and Louise (Acy) Ballew; ten grandchildren Clint (Emily), Lorelei, Tessa, Jess (A.J.), James, Payton, Travis (Eunjeong), Elon, Yuna, Jeremy (Samantha), Eli, Chloe, Tiffany (Levi) & Kailee, Eryn, Aliviah, Sara (Joe), Joshua, Joe (Nikki), Alaric, Kristy (Michael), Kayclynn, Kyle (Raychel), Kayden, and one on the way.

Iona was of the Protestant Faith, Calvary Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking, quilting, gardening, and was active in the Madison County Farmers Market. Iona loved her Lord and her family.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Crossroads Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Iona June Jarrett
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments