DESLOGE -- Joe Jennings, 74, of Park Hills, passed away December 20, 2018, at his residence. He was born August 8, 2018, in Frankclay, to the late Ira Wilburn and Alma Mildred (Bloom) Jennings. Joe was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Park Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bub Jennings.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean (Franklin) Jennings; children, Tom Jennings and wife Marie, Tammie Barnett and husband Terry, Jenny Sidebottom and husband Mike; five grandchildren, T.C. Jennings, Colton Jennings, Cody (Halie) Barnett, Evan Sidebottom and Riley Sidebottom; and one sister, Shirley (Rex) Wells; sisters in-law, Debbie (Ross) Downey and Donna (Willard) Kennon; brother in-law, Butch Higgins; several special nieces and nephews that he dearly loved also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m. Brother Bill Bond will be officiating. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

