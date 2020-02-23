PARK HILLS – Irene E. Maurice 76, of Farmington passed away February 21, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born January 21, 1944, in French Village.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Arch ambo and Irene C. (Aubuchon) Archambo; her husband, Donald Vincent Maurice; two brothers, Donald and Charles Aubuchon; sisters, Anne Frazier, Bernice Greer, and Karen Wisdom.

Irene is survived by her son, Donald V. Maurice Jr. and wife Lori of Farmington; granddaughter, Jennifer Hawkins; and great-grandson, Gage Hawkins; four sisters, Rose Hubert, Wilma Pinkly, Margaret Thomas, and Sharon Cole and husband Dale; brother-in-law, Lawrence and June Maurice. Nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday February 25, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic cemetery in Park Hills.

