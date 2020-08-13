Irene Frohock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene B. Frohock

FARMINGTON – Irene B. Frohock of Farmington passed away on August 11, 2020, at Camelot Nursing Center at the age of 91. She was born on April 9, 1929, in Annapolis, Missouri, to the late Alva and Shirley (Lewis) Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Frohock and her siblings, Alta Miller, Melba Seabaugh, Alsie Duke, Dana Barnes, Alvin Johnson, Robert Johnson, Ronald Johnson, and Roger Johnson.

Irene is survived by her sisters, Shirley “Jean” Kuntz of Farmington, Rowena (Freeman) Jones of Farmington, and Sherry Toppins of Farmington along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Irene was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She enjoyed shopping, flowers and spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 87, Ironton, MO 63650. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.