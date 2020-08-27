 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irene Giffin
0 entries

Irene Giffin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Irene Giffin

Irene Giffin

FARMINGTON – Irene Giffin, 87, passed away at Community Manor on August 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Giffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News