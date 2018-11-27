Try 3 months for $3

CLAY, Ky. -- J.J. Shoulders, 91, of Farmington, Missouri, formerly of Clay, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

J. J. was born July 19, 1927, in Webster County to the late Tom and Anna Lee Shoulders. J.J. was in the United State Navy and served in WW II. J.J. was of the Baptist faith and he was lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion in Farmington.

He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita Shoulders in 2000.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda J. Smith, and Dianne G. Thomas both of Park Hills, Missouri; and Stephanie Kazmirski of Farmington, Missouri; two sons, Daniel S. Shoulders of Sycamore, Illinois, and David W. Shoulders of Belleville, Illinois; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, Kentucky, with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Lisman Cemetery in Lisman. Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.

