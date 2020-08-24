× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Bellah

MARQUAND – Jack went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle of more than fifteen years with dementia.

Missouri was the place Jack was the most comfortable and where he retired after working 35 years at AC Spark Plugs. Jack and his wife and Norleen raised their last two sons Andrew “Andy” and Forrest Bellah in Missouri from 1990-2000, before returning to Michigan over health concerns. Jack was devoted to God and during those 10 years he loved attending church at Calvary Temple in Fredericktown, Missouri.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norleen G. (DeMott) Bellah, they were married July 18, 1959; his daughters, Nancy Kay of Michigan, Sharon Dawn (Jerry Taylor) of Arkansas; sons, Andrew “Andy” David Bellah (Bethany) of Michigan, and Forrest Wendell Bellah of Arkansas; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edward Bellah, who passed away in 2015, at the age of 49 in Dallas, Texas.

A graveside memorial service will be held as we lay his ashes to rest, and honor the love he had for his God, Family and for Life, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Whitener Cemetery in Marquand, Missouri.

