Jack Curtis

FARMINGTON – Jackie Lee “Jack” Curtis, 84, of Farmington passed away May 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He was born November 15, 1935, in Flat River, Missouri. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jack owned and operated Curtis Glass in Park Hills for 30 years. His family meant the world to him. He loved his dogs and enjoyed landscaping, classic cars and his nightly ice cream.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy “Buck” Curtis and Vivian “Marcelle” (Blake) Curtis; and sister, Beverly Moll.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan (Lanemann) Curtis; four children, Lori (Doug) Howlett, Jack (Cari) Curtis, Shari (Mark) Bonney, Chrissy (Andrew) Braxton; eight grandchildren, Julie Curtis, Tiffany (Adam) Hopkins, Brooke (Zach) Johnson, Nick (Rachael) Howlett, Marissa (Joe) Holt, Kyle Bonney, Grace Vaugh, Jack Braxton; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Lane, Ella, Cole, Emerie and Myla; two brothers, Charles (Patricia) Curtis and Robert Curtis.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp Hope, a retreat for wounded military veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

