Jack Land Jr

Dr. Jack A. Land, Jr.
FESTUS – Dr. Jack A. Land, Jr., age 69, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born November 9, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Mary (nee Murphy) and Jack Arnold Land, Sr.
Dr. Land is survived by his wife Beverly (nee Davis) Land; daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Ilseman of Wildwood, Missouri, and Marie (Ed) Wehner of Ballwin, Missouri; son, Jack (Nina) Land, III of Fenton, Missouri; brother, Thomas (Theresa) Land of Drummonds, Tennessee; sister, Nancy Land of Burlington, Vermont; and grandchildren, Ashley Harness, Maddi Ilseman, Jeremy Wehner, Elizabeth Wehner, Samantha Wehner, William Harness, and Baby Boy Land who is on the way.
Dr. Land served in the United States Air Force as a pediatrician, and had his private practice locally until 2012. He continued his work with rural medical clinics until 2017. Dr. Land devoted his life to helping others. He was a member and speaker with the Gideons International and was involved with several medical missions to South America. He loved working with children, traveling, hunting, fishing, archery, target shooting, perfecting magic tricks, keeping in step with the latest tech gadgets including his new drone, and playing Pokémon Go with his wife Beverly.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday June 19, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday June 20, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. John Weaver. Interment at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials in Dr. Land's memory are preferred to Gideons International or the American Cancer Society.
