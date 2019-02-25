Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Jack Mullins, 77, of Farmington passed away February 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 17, 1941, in Bonne Terre to the late Austin Mullins and Rhema (Kennon) Smith. Jack was a member of the First Baptist Church of Desloge. He was also a member of the Elvins Ionic Masonic Lodge #154 for 52 years, American Quarter Horse Association, St. Francois County Saddle Club and Carpenters Union #1795. He loved spending time with his family and also his dog, cat and horses. He also enjoyed attending horse races at Fairmount Park on Tuesdays with his buddies. He will be remembered as an avid horseman and for playing cards with his friends at his favorite establishments.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marietta Mullins; three children, Jill Lynn and husband Rich, Melissa “Missy” Pope and husband Joe, Patrick Mullins and wife Nicole; eight grandchildren, Hayden and Leyton Lynn, Alec, Michael and Jack Pope, Cole, Alexi and Emma Mullins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with a Masonic Service beginning at 7 p.m. Service will be on Friday at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge with Chaplain Joshua Burgard officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

