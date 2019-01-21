Try 1 month for 99¢
DESLOGE -- Jacqueline "Jackie" Gallagher, 91, of Park Hills passed away January 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Jackie Gallagher
