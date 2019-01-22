Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Jacqueline “Jackie” Gallagher, 91, of Park Hills passed away January 21, 2019, at Community Manor in Farmington. She was born February 18, 1927, in Joigny, France. Jackie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Park Hills. She worked in advertising sales at Hastings Unlimited for the past several years and was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Gillette, loving husband, Donald E. Gallagher; grandson, Kirk R. Gallagher; daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Fraser) Gallagher.

Jackie is survived by her son, Pat Gallagher and wife, Sandy of Farmington; grandson, Brent Gallagher and wife Angie; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Dominick and Penelope.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, January 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

