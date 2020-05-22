Jackie Wampler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Jackie Dale Wampler

DOE RUN – Mr. Jackie Dale Wampler passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the family home in Doe Run, Missouri. He was born in 1948 and lived to 72 years to see his Grandchildren start to grow and love him and he them.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Arville D. Wampler; mother, Irah Wampler; and brother, Thomas O. Wampler. He will be joining them at the family burial plot in Doe Run.

Jack was a proud Navy veteran, avid hunter, fisherman, welder, and retired corrections officer.

He is survived by one son, Jacob Wampler and fiancée, Nicole, and their two children; his two brothers, Noland Wampler his wife Shirley, and Paul D. Wampler his wife Karon;l and his sister, Nancy Lee and her husband Marvin. As well as multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and the many good friends he made along his journey.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

