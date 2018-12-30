FARMINGTON -- Jacob Matthew Barron of Farmington passed away December 28, 201, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 35. He was born March 7, 1983, in Farmington, Missouri, to Darrell and Roberta (Chilton) Barron.
Jacob was a former volunteer firefighter for Doe Run. He enjoyed fishing. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Darrell and Roberta (Chilton) Barron of Farmington, his brothers, Tony (and wife Jodi) Barron of Doe Run and Nathan (and wife Ashley) Barron of Ste. Genevieve, his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicholson of Doe Run, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews a great niece and friends.
He was preceded in death his grandparents, Wyman Barron and Louella Clayton, Robert and Delbertha Chilton, his niece, MaKennah Barron, his uncle, Jeff Barron and his infant sister, Tonya Marie Barron.
Friends may call on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
