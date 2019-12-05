{{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKTOWN -- Jacqueline Lindsey, age 80, of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Jacqueline was born November 3, 1939, to the late Robert and Frances (Wiget) Novy in St. Louis.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson T. Lindsey; son, Nelson T. “Tack” Lindsey, Jr.; daughter, Diane Marie Pontious; brother, Robert Novy; and sisters, Gloria Jean Lorenz and Patricia Eckman.

Jacqueline is survived by her children, Dawn T. Mason and Kevin T. Lindsey; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances “Frankie” Novy and Barbara Reeg.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date followed by a private graveside service at Christian Church Cemetery in Fredericktown, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

