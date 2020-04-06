Jacquelyn Reed

BONNE TERRE – Jacquelyn “Jackie” Marie Davis Reed of Bonne Terre passed away on March 29, 2020, at her residence at the age of 67. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 3, 1952, to Charles and Agnes (Stallone) Davis.
Jackie worked as a sales representative in the printing industry. She was successful in her career because of her powerful personality and charm. She was a socialite who lit up the room with her infectious smile. Jackie was a big foodie and an amazing cook. She loved to entertain and enjoyed dancing. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jackie is survived by her parents, Charles and Agnes Davis of Farmington, her daughter, Jessica Carroll of Austin, Texas, her grandson, Danny Carroll, her siblings, Sandy (Andy) Romano of St. Louis, Jan (Hank) Kinsey of Bonne Terre, and Charley Davis of St. Petersburg, FL, her nieces and nephews, Joe Riffee, Jim Riffee, Nick Romano, and Jenna Clark, along with her special dog, Gracie Mae and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 8. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
