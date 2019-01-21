Try 1 month for 99¢
James Anthony Barry

Barry

ST. JOHN, Mo. -- James Anthony Barry , 91, died peacefully in his home in St. John, Missoui, January 11, 2019. Jim was born May 2, 1927 to Antonio and Palomina Barry in La Posta, Colorado. He was the fourth of five children. Jim met and married the love of his life, Maria Victoria Sanchez "Vickie", June 7, 1948, in Aztec, New, Mexico. Jim and Vickie had eight children, Anthony (Joseline) Barry, Theodore Barry, Cecilia (Henry d.) Sanchez, James Michael (d.) (Evelyn) Barry, Paul (Laura) Barry, Ana Rowles, Elizabeth (Kevin) Hale. From these eight children, came 29 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Jim worked for many years at Graves Oil & Butane in Farmington, New, Mexico. After retirement, Jim and Vickie settled in Park Hills, Missouri. There, Jim became involved in his Church, Immaculate Conception, and helped with the food pantry the church sponsors. He was also an active volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels program.

Jim will always be remembered for his corny jokes and his absolute willingness to help anyone in need. He loved his family more than anything in this world and worked hard to provide for them. If he couldn't provide it, he would find a way to get it done.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, mother-in-law, Clorinda Chavez, his beloved wife, Vickie, his son Mike, and two grandchildren.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A Rosary and Funeral Mass were held on January 18 and 19, 2019, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Overland, Missouri. Burial Services for his ashes will be held at a later date due to inclement weather, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Park Hills, Missouri, next to his beloved wife.

Celebrate
the life of: James Anthony Barry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments