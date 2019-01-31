Try 1 month for 99¢
James Anthony Barry

Barry

ST. LOUIS -- James “Jim” Anthony Barry of St. John, Missouri, departed this world January 11, 2019. He was born May 2, 1927, in La Posta, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, Maria Victoria “Vicky” Barry, of St. John, Missouri; son, Mike Barry of Farmington, New Mexico; his parents Antonio Barry and Palmina Barry of Durango, Colorado; brother, Theodore Barry and sisters, Azucena Silva, Victoria Garcia Presciliana Wilson, all of Durango, Colorado.

Jim is survived by seven of eight caring and loving children, Anthony Barry and wife Joseline of Park Hills, Missouri, Teddy Barry of Farmington, New Mexico, Cecilia (and late husband Henry) Sanchez of St. John, Missouri, the late Mike Barry and wife Evelyn of Farmington, New Mexico, Paul Barry and wife Laura of West Frankfort, Illinois, Thomas Barry and wife Anna of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Ana Rowles of Gainesville, Virginia, and Liz Hale and husband Chip of Alexandria, Virginia; 28 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was a member of Our Lady of Presentation Church in Overland, Missouri. He enjoyed a 38-year career driving a truck for Graves Oil & Butane out of Farmington, New Mexico. After moving to Missouri Jim volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels and provided transportation for cancer patients to receive their treatments. His hobbies included golfing, softball, and playing dominos.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A Rosary was held January 18, 2019 and services followed Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Presentation in Overland, Missouri. Donations, if desired, can be made to APDA of Greater St. Louis (Parkinson’s disease fund) 1415 Eldridge Payne Rd, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO, 63017 (donations to stay in St. Louis area).

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James Anthony Barry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments