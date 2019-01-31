James Anthony Barry

ST. LOUIS -- James “Jim” Anthony Barry of St. John, Missouri, departed this world January 11, 2019. He was born May 2, 1927, in La Posta, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, Maria Victoria “Vicky” Barry, of St. John, Missouri; son, Mike Barry of Farmington, New Mexico; his parents Antonio Barry and Palmina Barry of Durango, Colorado; brother, Theodore Barry and sisters, Azucena Silva, Victoria Garcia Presciliana Wilson, all of Durango, Colorado.
Jim is survived by seven of eight caring and loving children, Anthony Barry and wife Joseline of Park Hills, Missouri, Teddy Barry of Farmington, New Mexico, Cecilia (and late husband Henry) Sanchez of St. John, Missouri, the late Mike Barry and wife Evelyn of Farmington, New Mexico, Paul Barry and wife Laura of West Frankfort, Illinois, Thomas Barry and wife Anna of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Ana Rowles of Gainesville, Virginia, and Liz Hale and husband Chip of Alexandria, Virginia; 28 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of Our Lady of Presentation Church in Overland, Missouri. He enjoyed a 38-year career driving a truck for Graves Oil & Butane out of Farmington, New Mexico. After moving to Missouri Jim volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels and provided transportation for cancer patients to receive their treatments. His hobbies included golfing, softball, and playing dominos.
A Rosary was held January 18, 2019 and services followed Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Presentation in Overland, Missouri. Donations, if desired, can be made to APDA of Greater St. Louis (Parkinson’s disease fund) 1415 Eldridge Payne Rd, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO, 63017 (donations to stay in St. Louis area).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.