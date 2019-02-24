DESLOGE -- Jim Edgar, age 88, of Desloge passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence. Jim was born July 27, 1930, to the late Arless Aubrey and Marie (Womack) Edgar in Leadwood, Missouri. Jim proudly served our country in The United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Desloge High School, attended Flat River Junior College, and achieved bachelor’s degree in Education from Murray State University. Jim’s teaching career began in Leadwood for 6 years and then transferred to Desloge High School where he taught history, physical education and drivers ed. He was the athletic director of North County and refereed high school Basketball for over 20 years. Jim was inducted into first class of North County Hall of Fame and retired from North County after 30 years. Jim served on the City of Desloge Planning and Zoning and after retirement, he took care of maintenance at Desloge City Park. Jim was a member of the Desloge Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Mineral Area Elks. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and all sports; local and national.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Edgar and Arnold Edgar.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Paula D. (Skaggs) Edgar; children, James Michael “Cobb” Edgar and Alan Wayne “Ali” and wife Teresa Edgar; grandson, Matthew James Edgar; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Pastor Pati Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life St. Francois County. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
