DESLOGE -- Jim Edgar, age 88, of Desloge passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence. Jim was born July 27, 1930, in Leadwood, Missouri.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Pastor Pati Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life St. Francois County. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

