DESLOGE -- Jim Fuhrmeister, 61, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Park Hills, passed away June 1, 2019. He was born February 20, 1958, to Fred and Patricia Fuhrmeister. Jim was an avid fisherman, hunter, and managed the family farm. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Park Hills.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred B. Fuhrmeister.

Jim is survived by his mother, Patricia Fuhrmeister; sister, Linda Aschom and husband Kenneth; brothers, Fred Fuhrmeister, David Fuhrmeister and wife Melisa.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Mark Wiley will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Hope Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.

