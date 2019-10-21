FARMINGTON -- James Lee Barnes, 73, of Park Hills passed away October 20, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born August 13, 1946, in Bonne Terre to the late Marvin Eugene and Grace Christine (House) Barnes. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Pendleton Baptist Church and past employee of Flat River Glass where he worked as a Quality Control Supervisor. He also helped run the family business, Barney Burgers. Jim enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lori (Smith) Barnes; five children, Sarah Kathryn Miner and husband Stanley, Miranda Nicole Wampler and husband Todd, James Lee Barnes II and wife Sarah, Mattie Kay Barnes and Ryan Dale Barnes; eight grandchildren, Victoria, Allison, Jacob, Emmalee, Ty, Westin, Ella and Bryan; one great-grandson on the way; one brother, Robert D. Barnes and wife Laura; two sisters, Mary Barnes and Rebecca Banks and husband Alvin. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Doug Tucker officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
