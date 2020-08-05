James Brewer & Dr. Bradley Brewer.

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DESLOGE - A graveside inurnment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Leadwood Cemetery for James and his son Dr. Bradley Brewer. Pastor Kendall Hughes will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.