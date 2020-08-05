× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Thomas Brewer

DESLOGE – James Brewer, 76, of Leadwood, passed away July 30, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 20, 1943, in Annapolis, to the late John L. and Millie (Vance) Brewer. James was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Brewer; son, Dr. Bradley Brewer; five brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Tidwell and husband Mike; sister, Lena Mae (Bob) Helms; and several other family members and friends.

A graveside inurnment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Leadwood Cemetery for James and his son Dr. Bradley Brewer. Pastor Kendall Hughes will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.