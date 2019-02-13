Try 1 month for 99¢

DOE RUN -- James Robert Burch, formerly of Doe Run, Missouri, passed away in Tacoma, Washington, February 12, 2019, at the age of 87. His ashes will be inurned at the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery at a future date.

Celebrate
the life of: James Burch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments