Try 3 months for $3
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- James “Butch” A. Braddy, 56, was born May 21, 1962, in Bonne Terre to the late Charles and Linda (O’Neail) Braddy. He departed this life February 23, 2019. Also preceded in death by step-dad, Monte O’Neail.

Butch is survived by his children, James Allen (Hannah) Braddy, and Cassie (Tate) Lietzau-Mourer; granddaughter, Lucy, and a grandson on way, James Braddy, III; sister, Charry (Gary) Gamblin. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

No services are planned. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: James ‘Butch’ A. Braddy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments