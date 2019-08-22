{{featured_button_text}}

LESTERVILLE, Mo -- James Franklin Bonney, 80, was born January 9, 1939, in Black, Missouri. Jim departed this life to be with the Lord Sunday, August 18, 2019. On August 29, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Beverly Hawkins of Black and to this loving union three children were born.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at McSpadden Funeral Home in Lesterville. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at McSpadden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church of Black, Missouri, 2270 County Road #826, Black, MO 63625.

Load comments