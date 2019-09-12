MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- James Frederick Wade, PhD, age 75, of Morgan Hill, California, passed away August 15, 2019, in Sacramento, California, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Priscilla Wade; and by a niece, Irene Reeves.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Chiffon; and their daughters, Shirlene and fiancé Ryan, and Shanna and long-term friend Nathaniel; brother, William; sisters Kathleen and husband David Reeves, and Patty Wade and partner Tina Martin; and generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jim grew up in Flat River, Missouri, and attended the University of Missouri in Rolla with the help of a St. Joe Lead Company scholarship and a Curators’ scholarship. While there, he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, an M.S. in Computer Science, and a PhD in Applied Mathematics. While still in graduate school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably as a SP5 in Texas. After completing his doctorate, he accepted a position as professor at Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, Texas, where he taught for ten years. While there he met the love of his life, Chiffon Shao. When she moved to California, he took a job with Sun Microsystems and followed her. They married in 1988 and later had two daughters. Jim was extremely proud of these three intelligent, caring, hard-working women in his life.
Jim and Chiffon enjoyed traveling and went on several cruises. They made a trip to Germany when Shirlene was there as a presenter at a research conference on infant studies. Jim enjoyed a trip to Australia to visit Shanna when she had a summer job at a dairy farm in preparation for veterinary school. He was very curious and open-minded, loved music, reading, and learning new things. He was always willing to share his knowledge with anyone who needed help. He enjoyed exploring the culture and language of Taiwan. He was a frequent visitor to the Park Hills Public Library when he spent time in Park Hills helping family members. He was a member of the Flat River Christian Church in Park Hills, Missouri. He was interred with military honors at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, California. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Missouri at a later date; details available from family.
Memorials may be made to the Park Hills Public Library, 16 South Coffman St., Park Hills, MO 63601-2552, or to the MAC Foundation, Mineral Area College, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.
