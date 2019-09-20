DOE RUN – James G. Jennings, of Doe Run, passed away September 18, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 94. He was born March 14, 1925, in Desloge, Missouri, to the late Henry C. Jennings and Sadie (Lindsey) Jennings. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna L. (Wigger) Jennings in 2006; seven sisters and one brother.
James proudly served his country in the Army during WWII as a surgical technician at Fort Benning, Georgia. After his honorable discharge in 1945 he came back to Missouri and worked at St. Joe Lead Company. After 33 years of employment there he retired in 1985. James never met a stranger and he loved to visit with friends and family. In his spare time, James liked fishing, watching NASCAR, stock car racing and baseball. He was a hard worker who always found time to put in a big garden and his garden produce was proof that he had a “green thumb.”
Survivors include his children, Alta L. (Ron) Harris, Barbara (Carl) McCory, Mike (Patty) Jennings, John (Kathy) Jennings and Karen Jennings; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a private family graveside service under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
