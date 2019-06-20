{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- James Eugene “Gene” Smith, 93, of Farmington passed away June 20, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born January 7, 1926, in Bonne Terre. Gene was a member of the New Life Church of Farmington. He enjoyed gardening and working on his farm. He loved going to church and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy “Roy” and Maude Smith; wife, Lorraine (Kitchell) Smith; three brothers, Homer Smith, Howard Smith and Kenneth Smith; two sisters, Lucille Pinkston and Ana Mae Barbey.

Gene is survived by six children, Terry (Debbie) Smith, Richard (Tanya) Smith, Leasa (Russell) Parker, George (Faye) Davis, Ron (Sherry) Davis and Karen (Rodney) Quinton; seventeen grandchildren, Ross, Brock, Scott, Brian, Brandon, Todd, Matthew, Joshua, Emily, Jennifer, Dawn, Amy, Tayte, Stacy, Justin, Chrissy, Ryan. Several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume Monday, June 24, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the New Life Church, 3787 College Road, Farmington, MO 63640. The Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Kappler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Heart and Soul Hospice. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

