{{featured_button_text}}
Boyer Logo

BELGRADE, Mo. -- James Robert “Jimmy” Gillam, 56, of Festus passed away January 6, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born September 23, 1963, in Bonne Terre to the late Howard Lee Gillam, Sr. and Gwendolyn June (Henry) Cook. He was also preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Walter and Ann (Jenkerson) Gillam.

Jimmy is survived by four siblings, Bill Gillam, Howard Gillam and wife Debbie, Heather Lara and husband Alonso, Matt Gillam and wife Sarah; step-mother, Janet (Smith) Gillam. Several other family members also survive.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Palmer Cemetery in Belgrade, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Gillam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments