PARK HILLS -- James Herschel Childers, 86, of Farmington passed away November. 27, 2018, at Southbrook Nursing Center. He was born July 17, 1932, at Lawrence County, Arkansas. He was a member of Elvins Baptist Church and the Local Ham Radio Club. James was blind most of his life but could accomplish things most sighted people could not.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Memera C. and Lula Mae 'Brown' Childers; his wife, Maryetta 'Roeder' Childers; and brothers, Bub Childers, Harold Childers, and Lonnie Ray Childers.

James is survived by his children, Jim Childers and Elaine, Marcia Dunn and Jim, John Childers and Theda, Joe Childers and April, and Jerry Childers and Hillary; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday November 30, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Justin Dunn officiating. Burial at Libertyville Christian Cemetery.

