PARK HILLS -- James “Jeep”’ Maize of Farmington, Missouri, was born September 29, 1942, in Illinois to the late Lester and Flossie Maize. He departed for Heaven January 29, 2019, at the age of 76 years.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia (Maize) Fann, and Sharon ‘Jerry’ (Maize) Martin and four brothers, Arlie ‘Jake’, Lloyd, Lester Jr. “Blackie”, and Floyd ‘Dick’ Maize.
In Jeep’s life, he served his community working as a mechanic and for the Construction Laborer Union Local 916. He was known for his sense of family, strong work ethic and great sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Teresa; daughter, Sheila (Jeff) Krekeler; son, Robert (Laura) Maize; step-daughter, Amanda Burns; step-daughter, Crystal (Philip) Hoffman; step-son, Dusty Jay (Heather) Powell, Jr.; step-daughter, Cynthia (Lex) Elliott; 19 grandchildren; one sister, Ethel (Maize) Lay; two brothers, Ernie and Jack Maize. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and many more beloved family members also survive.
Though we are looking forward to reuniting with him in Heaven, his going home is an occasion of rejoicing.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel in Park Hills.
