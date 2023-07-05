Jim Brine
FARMINGTON – James A. Brine, 75, of Farmington passed away July 2, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 16, 1947, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late James and Janet (Craig) Brine. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for four years, two of which were served in Vietnam. He retired after 30 years from IBM. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion, VFW Post 5896 and ELKS BPOE Lodge 1765.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Vi (Schroeder) Brine; three children, Kerrie Myre of Richmond, Kentucky, James K. Brine and wife Valerie of Newton, New Jersey, Jennifer Godin and husband Lee of Dover, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Amber Myre of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lauren (Christopher) Nettleton of Burlington, Kentucky and Zachari Myre of Richmond, Kentucky.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or a hospice of the donor's choice. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
