James ‘Jim’ Francis

Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary (Phillips) Francis. He was the proud father of Jean (Jeff) Scholtes, and Jennifer (Eric) Heins; and an incredible grandfather to Kade Richardson, Cooper Richardson, Jacob Scholtes, and Karlee Scholtes. A loving brother to Jane (John) Eck and Ann (Mike) David; and brother-in-law to Jean Phillips, Stephen Phillips, and Dan Walker; and dear nephew to Lois Krause. James was an amazing uncle, cousin, colleague, and friend to many.

James was born July 28, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating from Desloge High School in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in Scotland – which led to meeting and marrying his wife, Rosie. After his service, he attended mortuary science school in Dallas, Texas, and earned his embalming license. He worked for Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, for several years before moving to Ste. Genevieve to become the Assistant Administrator of the hospital. During this time he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Southeast State University. “Jim” became a State Farm Insurance Agent in 1984 and was proud to serve his community until his retirement in 2018.