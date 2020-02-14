SALEM, Mo. – James "Jim" Henry Browdy, 74, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2020, in Salem, Missouri. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

Jim is survived by his brother, Robert Browdy and wife Joan of Cedar Hill, Missouri; nieces, Susan Boor-Tabares, and Cara Browdy; nephews, Jacob Browdy and wife Rachel, and Patrick Browdy and wife Erin; great-nieces, Amber Tabares and significant other Kevin Cole, Sarah Polk and husband Kyle, Elizabeth Patterson and husband Jackie, Micki Browdy, Emma Browdy, and Ruby Browdy; great-nephews, Jason Tabares and wife Jennifer, Brexton Browdy, Marshall Browdy, and Maverick Browdy; many great-great-nieces; extended family and friends.