James ‘Jim’ Henry Browdy
0 entries

James ‘Jim’ Henry Browdy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM, Mo. – James "Jim" Henry Browdy, 74, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2020, in Salem, Missouri. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

Jim is survived by his brother, Robert Browdy and wife Joan of Cedar Hill, Missouri; nieces, Susan Boor-Tabares, and Cara Browdy; nephews, Jacob Browdy and wife Rachel, and Patrick Browdy and wife Erin; great-nieces, Amber Tabares and significant other Kevin Cole, Sarah Polk and husband Kyle, Elizabeth Patterson and husband Jackie, Micki Browdy, Emma Browdy, and Ruby Browdy; great-nephews, Jason Tabares and wife Jennifer, Brexton Browdy, Marshall Browdy, and Maverick Browdy; many great-great-nieces; extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be entered at www.wilsonmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Browdy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News