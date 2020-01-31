{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – James “Jim” Lee McCallum of Farmington passed away January 30, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 85. He was born in Roselle, Missouri, on April 7, 1934, to the late Marvin and Anna (Herbst) McCallum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his daughter, Susan Elaine Johnson and his siblings, Clayburn McCallum, Charles McCallum, Dorothy Pothetos and Melvin “Buddy” McCallum.

Jim enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He loved watching westerns especially John Wayne. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim is survived by his children, Susie McCallum of Pacific, Tammy (and husband Daniel) Krome of Miami, Florida, James (and wife Joy) McCallum Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, John (and fiance Carissa Fararro) McCallum of Farmington, Jesse (and fiance Georgia Hoeft) McCallum of Farmington, Tim (and fiance Melinda Allen) Kingdon of Farmington and Tom Kingdon of Farmington, his former spouses, Alma (Brooks) Cabbler of Miami, Florida, and Karen (and husband Bill) Bayless of Farmington, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 1
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, February 1, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
5:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
