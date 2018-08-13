Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON – James "Jim" N. Cline of Farmington passed away August 10, 2018, at his residence at the age of 68. He was born October 24, 1949, in Bonne Terre to the late Elgin and Gladys (Belnap) Cline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elgin "Tony" Cline II.

Jim proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corp during the Vietnam era. He was an employee of Flat River Glass for over 30 years. He was a very nurturing and dedicated husband to Rhonda and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed camping, fishing, yardwork and classic cars and trucks.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Rhonda (Martin) Cline, his mother-in-law, Terry Martin of Arnold, nephew, Elgin "Nick" Cline III and his wife Kelly of Lincoln, nieces, Tigra Drenon and her husband Rodney of Windsor, Shannon Winkler and her companion, Cody Peck of Lincoln and Angie Aubuchon and her husband, Dennis of Imperial, six great-nephews, five great-great-nephews, seven great-great-nieces, a brother in law, Dennis Martin and his wife Stacy of Ballwin, and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Gardens in Bonne Terre. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

