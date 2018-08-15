Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- James "Jim" N. Cline passed on Aug 10, 2018. Memorial visit from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 16 at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: James ‘Jim’ N. Cline
