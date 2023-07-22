James ‘Jim' Tanner

FARMINGTON – James “Jim” Tanner of Farmington, passed away at his home on July 18, 2023, at the age of 53. He was born September 11, 1969, in Sparta, Illinois, to Lee Ann (Swink) Thornton and the late Alfred William Tanner. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Tanner.

Jim was a district manager at Measurecomp Corporation covering the Southern coastal states from Texas to Florida, an especially challenging job when hurricanes hit. He was an avid soccer player, coach and fan. He also loved the Texan football team and had a ritual of wearing certain Texan gear on game days. In addition, Jim had a love of animals, especially his dogs, who he spoiled and were his constant companions. Jim had a generous heart and delighted in doing small acts of kindness to give others pleasure. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his mother, Lee Ann Thornton, two children Zach Tanner and Briana Broderick, both of Texas; two grandsons; sisters, Carol Mays, Jean (Glen) Gallo and Cathy (Jim) Hargrove; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and good friends.

A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. and followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with Pastor David Duncan officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to UMCOR. View the tribute video and share your memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.