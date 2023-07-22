Jim Stone

FARMINGTON – James Wayne Stone, 80, of Farmington, passed away June 29, 2023, after a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. He was at home; Nancy, the love of his life, Ruth, his baby sister, and Brett, his faithful Boston Terrier at his side.

Born three summers and a thousand years ago in Cape Girardeau, he grew up in Chaffee, hunting and fishing the woods and the waters of Southeast Missouri with his dad. From there, he joined the Army Reserve and attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a pile of college degrees before launching a three-decade career as a teacher. His journey as a teacher took him from Amarillo College to the University of Texas, to Crystal City, and eventually Farmington High School. It would be near impossible to say how many students he inspired along the way.

A collector of things and lover of the outdoors, writing, photography, woodworking, literature, film, and Democratic Party policies, his legacy will be that he successfully fostered a love of many of those same things in those around him.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2022, he fought like Hell for more time with his family and more time in the woods. Victorious in the first battle, the second took a toll so great he never fully recovered. All those who care for him can take solace in the fact that – on multiple occasions in the weeks leading up to his passing – he shared his satisfaction with having “lived a good life” and that he “had no regrets.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Freeman and Thelma Lee (Baker) Stone; his son, Kenneth Wayne Stone; his sister, Mary Alice (William) Morman; and a niece, Jennifer Morman.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy (Linebarger) Stone; sons, Jordan Matthew and wife Angie (Biri) Stone, Sean James and wife Lori (Godefroid) Stone; four grandchildren, Kerensa, Declan, Avelyn and Mackenzie Stone; sister, Ruth Ann Schulte and husband Don; cousin, Bertie Alice Robert and husband Don; nephews, Steve Morman, Chris and Matt Schulte.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, those who knew Jim are encouraged to read some Hemingway, feed the birds, throw a line in a lake, or spend some time in the Mark Twain National Forest. A donation to Siteman Cancer Center to fund the fight against the insidious disease that stole him from us would be appreciated too. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.